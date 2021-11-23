RAPID CITY | Carole F. Riddle, 90, died November 21, 2021.
Visitation will be from 10-10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 29, at South Canyon Lutheran Church, with services at 10:30. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.
Kirk Funeral Home
