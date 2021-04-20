 Skip to main content
Carole O'Connell

RAPID CITY | Carole O'Connell, nee Dahl, passed quietly from this world into the next on April 20, 2021 in hospice care at Avantara Mountain View nursing home in Rapid City after a long illness.

She was born June 2, 1933 in Sioux Falls, SD and moved to Rapid City with her family when she was a small child. She grew up in Rapid City, obtained a teaching degree from USD, was married and had four children.

She is survived by her sister, her four children and her three grandchildren who were her pride and joy.

A small, private service will be held at Behren's Mortuary for immediate family.

Carole's family feels her wishes would be that, in lieu of flowers, a small donation be made to the local food bank or homeless shelter and that she be remembered with kindness.

