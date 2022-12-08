STURGIS - Carole Seaman, 93, of Sturgis, SD, peacefully and gracefully entered heaven on December 7, 2022.

Carole joined her husband, Millard F. Seaman; her firstborn son, Timmy Seaman; her grandson, Jake Seaman; her great-grandson, Keaton Bussell; her parents, Chester and Edna Tulga; her sister, Lois Johnson; her brother, Paul Tulga; and her sister, Elma Campbell.

She leaves behind her "T Party": Terie, Ted, Tom, Todd and Tal, their spouses; and her 17 grandchildren; her 19 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Louis Tulga.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at the Sturgis United Methodist Church at 1755 Ballpark Road. A graveside time will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

A memorial has been established with Sunshine Bible Academy for the Millard F. Seaman Scholarship.

