RAPID CITY - Carolin Jean (Vought) Zietlow, 68, of Rapid City, SD, passed away on July 18, 2022 in her home with family.

Carolin was born in Greenville, SC to Henry and Phyllis Vought on March 4, 1954. She married Lloyd Zietlow on April 7, 1990 at El Camino Baptist Church in Sacramento, CA. She graduated from Sacramento State University. She worked as a first grade teacher in Sacramento and Rapid City for many years. She was involved in many church activities especially teaching Sunday school to little kiddos and organizing VBS.

Carolin is survived by her husband, Lloyd of 32 years; her son, Brady, (29), of Richmond, VA; and her daughter, Emily, (29), of Rapid City, SD. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry (47) and Phyllis (87).

During her 6-1/2 years of fighting cancer, she would claim that it opened up more doors to share her faith. She enjoyed talking to anyone and everyone about God's grace on her life. She is dearly loved by family and friends and will be missed greatly.

Funeral Services will be held on July 29th at noon at Mount Vernon Memorial Park and Mortuary in Sacramento, CA with Phil Kell officiating.