FRISCO, Texas | Carolyn Charlotte (Lonn) Luczak, born June 12, 1931, died on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 in Frisco, Texas. She was born in Elgin, North Dakota, to Charlotte (Kahl) and Lloyd E. Lonn, a teacher and school superintendent and was the eldest of seven surviving children. The family lived in Leith, Aberdeen, and other towns throughout North and South Dakota. The family eventually settled in Duluth, Minnesota, where Carolyn graduated from Duluth Central High School and St. Luke's School of Nursing with an R.N. degree.

In September 1954, she met Frank S. Luczak, and they were married three months later, on New Year's Eve. Both were active in church and community choirs. They built a home on the North Shore of Lake Superior. Carolyn left nursing to raise their four children.

Carolyn was a full-time mother and remained active in church and women's clubs as the family lived in Montevideo, Minnesota; Appleton, Wisconsin; Edina, Minnesota; and Big Bend, Wisconsin. After Carolyn and Frank moved to the Hawaiian island of Oahu in the early 1980s, she studied and was relicensed as an R.N. She retired from Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu as a charge nurse.