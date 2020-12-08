 Skip to main content
Carolyn S. Koan

  Updated
SPEARFISH | Carolyn Sue Koan, 76, died Dec. 5, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

