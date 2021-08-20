Carv S. Thompson

In 1972, Carv was the Republican candidate for South Dakota Governor, losing to incumbent Richard Kneip.

One of Carv's passions was coordinating events, and he was proud to be the driving force of the annual Faith Stock Show and Rodeo from 1964 to 1992. With a team of volunteers, Carv made sure the rodeos, parades, concerts, dances and community events ran like clockwork for five days every August.

He was instrumental in bringing national country music artists to the Stock Show for concerts, including George Strait, Loretta Lynn, Charley Pride, the Statler Brothers, Ronnie Milsap and Chris LeDoux.

His successful involvement with the Faith Stock Show and Rodeo led to an appointment to the South Dakota State Fair Commission where he served 13 years as Chairman and Entertainment Director.

It also led to a late-life career as Production Manager and Talent Coordinator with Romeo Entertainment Group of Omaha. With Margaret's help, Carv produced concerts at fairs and festivals in 10 different states and in Canada for many years until they retired.

In 2012, Carv was selected as a member of the South Dakota Hall of Fame. He received many awards, accolades and recognition during his lifetime, but he was most proud of this one.