Casey 'KC' Stanton

WATFORD CITY, N.D. | KC was born in Rapid City, South Dakota. He passed away on April 30, 2021. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his mom, Linda; brothers, Dean and Hieth; sisters, Laura, Jeanne, Charlotte; fiancé, Christal; in addition to four children, Rachael S., Rachael B., Jacey and Tristin. As well as grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

We are having a service to Celebrate his Life at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 7, at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche, SD.