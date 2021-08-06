 Skip to main content
Casey M. Sorenson

ROBSTOWN, Texas | Casey Myles Sorenson was the youngest of three children. Growing up in Rapid City he love golfing, softball, bowling. He moved to Robstown, where he was a finishing carpenter.

Casey is survived by his father, Gordon and stepmother, Shirley; his longtime partner, Jessica Carrillo; son, Clayton; brothers, Chris (Rachael) and Cory (Kelli); niece, Amelia; nephew, Conor; cousins aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Moose Lodge in Rapid City, South Dakota.

