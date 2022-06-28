Catherine A. (Pinkerton) Andrews

NOVI, MI - Catherine Ann (Pinkerton) Andrews of Novi, Michigan, passed away on February 26, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer. She was 69 years old.

Cathy, as she was known to friends, was born and grew up in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The oldest of six siblings, she was a loving protector from a young age. She met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Andrews, during college while working at a hospital in Rapid City, SD. They moved to Michigan soon after marrying in 1975 and started a family in the following years. Bob and Cathy celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary before Bob's unexpected passing in 2000. Cathy faced this loss with a renewed trust in her faith that carried her through the remainder of her earthly time. Her involvement with her church brought comfort and purpose, and her commitment to serving touched many lives. She was quick to welcome any stranger as a new friend and spread kindness and love without reservation. This endeared her to many colleagues and patients during her long-time employment as an office administrator with a Novi dental practice before her retirement in the fall of 2020.

Her resolute and strong spirit kept her pushing through the pain and challenges of the last year and a half while she spent as much time as she could with her beloved family. Her greatest joy in recent years was being "Gigi" to her cherished grandchildren who loved her back just as unconditionally, purely, and fiercely.

Cathy is survived by her two daughters: Shannon (Erik) and Jessica (Brandon); and her grandchildren: Colin, Nathaniel, and Ella, or "my three loves" as she called them. She is also survived by her sisters: Fawn (Jeff) Hadlock and Deanna (Mike) Makousky; brother, Dale (LouAnn) Pinkerton; mother-in-law, Donna Andrews; sister-in-law, Sue Andrews; and many loved nieces; and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; brothers: Daniel and Wesley Pinkerton; her parents: William and Donna Pinkerton; and her father-in-law, Robert Andrews.

A memorial service celebrating Cathy's life in Michigan was held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Livonia 2|42 Community Church. A service in her home state of South Dakota will be held at 11:00 a.m. on July 1, 2022 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Rapid City, SD with interment to follow. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Karmanos Cancer Institute or the Livonia 2|42 Community Church.