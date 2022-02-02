FT. MEADE | Catherine Ann Curtin, 60, passed away into Eternal Life on February 1, 2022. Cathy was born on November 3, 1961 to Michael and Wilma Curtin at the Amarillo AFB Hospital in Texas.

As part of a military family, she moved many times, returning to South Dakota in 1973 where she graduated from Spearfish High School in 1980. She spent time in the South Dakota National Guard and then enlisted in the US Air Force where she spent over 12 years stationed in North Carolina, Alabama, and two trips to Germany. She later graduated from North American University and worked as a para-legal and accountant in several locations.

During her lifetime she was very involved in choral music. She belonged to several community choirs and served in Catholic churches where she belonged to the choir or she sang as a soloist cantor.

In 2020 she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the VA Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Cathy came to her parents' home where she spent a year being treated at the Black Hills VA Medical Center at Ft. Meade and at the time of her passing, she was receiving hospice care at Ft Meade.

Cathy is survived by her son, Specialist Adrian (Morgane) Lewis, Ft. Riley, Kansas and their children, Naya, Nico, and Nelly Lewis; parents, Michael and Wilma Curtin, Rapid City, SD; brother, Nick Curtin, Eureka Springs, Arkansas; sister, Theresa (Gary) Groenewold, Idaho Falls, Idaho; and sister, Patricia Thompson, Pierre, SD.

Services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City at 10:30 am, Friday, February 4, 2022. Inurnment will follow at 1:00 pm at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Friends and family may sign her online guestbook at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.