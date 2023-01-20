RAPID CITY - Catherine L. McCarthy, 91, of Rapid City, passed away January 10, 2023.

Catherine Louise McCarthy, Rapid City, SD, passed away peacefully in her home on the afternoon of January 10, 2023. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother during her incredible nearly 92 years of life.

Catherine was born to Leo and Marie Mayer on January 29, 1931 in Kenmare, ND. Shortly after they moved to Rapid City where her sister Marjorie, and later Barbara completed the family.

On October 4, 1950, Catherine married the love of her life, Dennis McCarthy. She said that from the moment she saw him, she thought he was the most handsome man in the world. Together they raised two daughters and had many adventures.

Catherine was preceded in death by her husband Dennis (July 19, 2000) and brother-in-law Ross Roll (November 16, 2022). Catherine is survived by her children: Debbie Dahl and Lori Bickford; her sisters: Marjorie (Bobbie) Church and Barbara Roll; her sisters-in-law: Joanne (Bill) Marquardt and Kathy McCarthy, all of Rapid City; and a brother-in-law, Jack McCarthy, Scottsbluff NE. She will be forever cherished and remembered as sweet and incredibly strong-willed by five grandchildren: Kathryn Steilen-Tuckwell, Julie Dahl, Jenny Dahl Jensen, Heather Wladischkin, and Jason Dahl. Catherine also leaves behind eight great-grandchildren: Cassy, Sean, Melissa, Alex, Alexis, Chance, Cassia, Joshua; and two great-great-granddaughters: Paige and Everly.

An intimate service will be planned for family and friends at a later date. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.