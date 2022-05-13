 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catherine Marie O'Grady Schuster

RAPID CITY - Catherine Marie O'Grady Schuster, loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend left us on May 6, 2022, just months before her 95th birthday.

A funeral mass will be offered at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on May 20, 2022 at 10:00am. Catherine will be buried next to her sister, Maureen at Piedmont Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St Jude Children's Hospital, a foundation Catherine supported for many years.

