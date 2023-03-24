Yanked into the world by the forceps of an impatient doctor, Celina was born on the plains of South Dakota November 1970 to Howard and Claire Knippling. She was the definition of an exceptional child who was known to say, "I 'mart, Mommy." and could read Little House books before kindergarten. Celina was known for her genius-level wit coupled with her unquenchable thirst for truth and justice, usually served with a sprinkling of her sardonic humor. She wanted to be a historian and was a voracious reader of all topics but settled on becoming an auditor in order to bring white collared criminals to justice and pay the bills. She earned many accolades as a Senior Auditor in Sacramento, CA, including the State Auditor's Excellence Award (much like Jamie Lee Curtis's character in the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once). In 2013 she moved to Baltimore, MD, eventually becoming the Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) at Optimity Advisors. She relocated to Maine in March 2022 to be closer to family while receiving palliative care. She loved her cats (Kit Kat, Snickers, Basheera, and Harriet), traveling (especially to Rome), visiting friends, fossil hunting for megalodon teeth (which she never found), pranking her nephews and niece, growing things, baking bread, listening to musical theater, coloring and painting her chotskies. Celina also followed current events closely. Some people think social justice warrior is a scary concept, but Celina wore that badge proudly (her online Reddit presence will be felt and missed thoroughly). She loved fiercely and formed a small group of friends also known as her "chosen family" who were very dear to her.