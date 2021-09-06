Chad C. Dietterle

RAPID CITY | Chad Colter Dietterle was born July 10, 1978 in Hettinger, ND. He passed away on Aug. 31, 2021.

He met the love of his life Shari Silbernagel, and married her on Aug. 2, 2003 at a beautiful mountain setting in Red Lodge, MT. His destiny as a family man was cemented when their son, Landen, was born on Sept. 27, 2010.

We will be having a Celebration of Chad's Life from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at their home, 2826 Garden Lane, Rapid City.

A memorial fund has been established for Landen's college education at https:/gofund.meeb34a1d. Out of respect for the family, please do not attend if you're not feeling well.