RAPID CITY | Chad Iseminger, 51, passed away on April 18, 2021 at Monument Health Hospice House in Rapid City from pancreatic cancer. Chad fought an incredible and brave battle.

He was born in Rapid City on Dec. 18, 1969 to Paul (Jody) and Carol Iseminger. Chad was a plumber, working for his dad at Western Mechanical Service, and then as an estimator at Midwestern Mechanical. He showed amazing strength and dedication working during his illness, until just a few weeks ago.

Chad's lifelong passion was playing the guitar. He played in a multitude of bands over the years and was so incredibly talented. He also loved to play for the family when he came to mom and dad's house. He has left a huge void in our lives and will be so greatly missed.

Chad is survived by his wife, Brenda; daughter, Allie (Sterling) Ostrander; parents, Paul (Jody) and Carol Iseminger; step-daughters, Rayna Kilander, Alisha Kilander and Saysha Kilander; sisters, Val Carman of Sioux Falls and Julie Iseminger of Rapid City; and brother, Paul (Anne) Iseminger of Longmont, CO.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Neva Iseminger, and his brother, Eric.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

A memorial has been established for Monument Health Hospice House.