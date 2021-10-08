SPEARFISH | Charleen Carol (Zephier) Wince was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She peacefully went to be with Jesus from the Monument Hospice House on Oct. 6, 2021 at age 84.

She was born to Antoine and Victoria (Aungie) Zephier on Jan. 4, 1937 in Rosebud, SD. She graduated from Dupree High School where she met the love of her life, Donald Wince, at the Legon Hall while roller-skating. They married in 1958, and together they raised seven children, Vicki Wince, Craig Wince, Duane (Bonnie) Wince, Michael “Sonny” (Kristen) Wince, Antoinette “Sissy” Wince, Donna McGhee, and Stefanie Wince.

Graduating from Black Hills Teachers College in Spearfish, she devoted her life to education. She taught for 36 years in Spearfish, Allen, Manderson and Pine Ridge, where she retired. Charleen's pride was in her school and students, and she shared her passion for reading with thousands of children over the years.

Charleen is survived by her husband of 63 years, six children, 23 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Andy, Nelson, and Billy; two sisters, Jewel and Darlene; daughter, Sissy; grandchildren, Chaske and Allison; and great-grandchild, Phuzion.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, at Kirk Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Rapid City.