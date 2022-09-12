RAPID CITY - Charlene Ida Selberg, 86, passed away peacefully September 4, 2022, in Rapid City, SD surrounded by her family. Charlene was born and raised on a farm outside of Hooper, NE by Burrill and Irma Mitchell. She graduated from Lincoln General's Nursing program on June 4, 1956. The next day she married the love of her life, Douglas Selberg. She worked as a registered nurse at Bennett Clarkson and PMI until she retired to be a full time mom.

She is survived by her daughters: Karen (Mason) Thorson of Rapid City, Susan (Timothy) Willis of OK and daughter-in-law, Michelle Selberg. Grandchildren: Nikki (Andrew) Curry, Keith (Hailey) Thorson, Nate Thorson, Matthew (Caroline) Willis, David (Shelby) Willis, Colton Selberg, Taylor Selberg and Piercen (Lauren) Selberg. Great-grandchildren: CeCe, Rogan, Ryan and Eadie Curry, Charlotte Willis, Evie Willis and Archer Thorson due in December.

Charlene was preceded in death by her beloved husband Douglas, son Steven Selberg, her three sisters and brother.

Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. on Friday, September 16 at First Assembly of God Church in Rapid City, SD with a luncheon to follow.

Memorial donations maybe made to the Alzheimer's Association.