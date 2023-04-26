RAPID CITY - Charles A. Hurst, 75, of Rapid City, SD passed away at Fort Meade VA Medical Center with his daughters by his side on April 24, 2023.

He was born in Dixon, Illinois on February 25, 1948 where he lived until his family moved to Duluth, Minnesota in 1960. He attended Central High School in Duluth until joining the U.S. Navy in 1965. He served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1969. He attended the University of Minnesota - Duluth from 1969 to 1973 when he graduated with a bachelor's degree. He joined the Duluth Police Department in 1974 as a patrolman and served for 25 years. After retirement, he operated an equine facility north of Duluth for 14 years. Subsequently, he moved to Rapid City, S.D. where he spent his remaining years.

Mr. Hurst is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Michael) Johnson of Gainesville, FL; son, William of Duluth, MN; daughter, Christy (Jason) Standfield of Duluth, MN; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He will be buried at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. The family would like to thank all the compassionate people at the Fort Meade VA who provided excellent care to our father. Special thanks to Karen and Ken from his "barn family" who helped make his life wonderful.

