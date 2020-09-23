Charles Boydston

In 1961, Charles was married to Ruth, who came with her children Johnny and Janet to be part of the family. By then Charles had more time and means to travel, and he and Ruth went to Hawaii, New York City, the Caribbean, Alaska and Switzerland before her death in 1981.

Three years later, Charles and Margaret were married, and her grown daughters Cindy, Janet, and Susie became part of the extended family. Charles and Margaret loved to travel, and went to Europe, Montreal, Mexico, Jamaica, Puerto Rico and all around the United States before her death in 2015.

Charles has been honored over the years for his contributions to the dairy industry and his community. He pioneered such innovations as video cameras in the barn to monitor calving and neck chains for cows to calibrate feed and milk production. In 1994 he was invited to Russia to help dairy farmers become more productive. He served until 1991 on the Federal Land Bank board of directors, helping young farmers who couldn't have gotten loans otherwise. In 1988 he was honored by the Black Hills Milk Producers for 34 years of production. He received the Catalyst Club's “Good Neighbor” award in 1990, and was named the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee's “Aggie of the Year” in 2008. Just this month he was honored by South Dakota Farm Bureau noting the Boydston Farm's 100th birthday.