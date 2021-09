RAPID CITY | Charles “Chuck” Joseph Hofman, 72, died Sept. 25, 2021.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, with Christian Wake Services starting at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, at the church. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.