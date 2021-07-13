Charles 'Chuck' Miller

RAPID CITY | Charles Arthur "Chuck" Miller, 66, lost his battle with cancer July 11, 2021. He was born June 4, 1955 to Charles S. Miller and Carla (Hagel) in Rapid City.

Chuck enjoyed working and travelling on a seismograph crew that ultimately led to the meeting of Melissa Waldron. Together they raised one daughter, Erin (Kyle) Doerr.

Chuck's biggest passion was for the outdoors. He could always be found enjoying the Black Hills either fishing, hunting, camping, or his favorite, skiing. In 2018 he completed his goal to ski in each month of the year with a trip to Chile.

He will be missed by his mother, Carla (Hagel) Carlson; two brothers, Steven Miller and Michael Miller; Melissa Waldron; daughter, Erin (Kyle) Doerr; three grandchildren, Eladio, Elias and Emalia; nephew, Lance (Kendra, Emmett, Cecilia) Miller; niece Jennifer Miller; stepsister, Tanya Kyhn; stepbrother, Monte Carlson; along with many family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles S. Miller; his stepfather, Dayton "Littleman" Carlson; and nephew, Jesse Miller.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.