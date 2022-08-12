 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charles Clayton and JoAnn Marie Reich-Britton

RAPID CITY - Charles Clayton Britton and JoAnn Marie Reich-Britton, of Rapid City, passed away February 21, 2020 and January 10, 2022 respectively. Due to health and external circumstances, the celebration of their lives had been postponed.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial gathering on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 4550 S. Highway 16, Rapid City, SD 57701. A luncheon will follow the service at church for a time of fellowship. Please visit the online guestbook for Charles and JoAnn at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.

