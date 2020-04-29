Charles Keal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Charles 'Bob' Keal

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. | Charles Robert Keal, 84, died April 15, 2020 of Covid-19. He was predeceased by daughter Maria.

Charlie grew up in northwest Nebraska, graduated from Chadron High School, served four years in the U.S. Air Force, and graduated from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. He had a 25-year career at IBM, living many years in Rochester, MN. After early retirement from IBM, he taught Computer Science at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

He had eclectic tastes: trains, crossword puzzles, classical music, and farm tractors. He was a kind man who will be remembered for his jovial smile, intelligence and gentle nature.

He is survived by wife, Mary Beth; children, Daniel, James (Kristin) and Laura (Gordon) Paynter; son-in-law, Alan Golemo; brother, Ronald; and grandchildren, Stella, Morgan, and Franklin. He was a foster father to many.

Private burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. The family is planning an online remembrance gathering.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Food Group emergency food shelter: https:/thefoodgroupmn.thankyou4caring.org

Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000 (evansnordby.com)

