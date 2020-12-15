 Skip to main content
Charles P. Hylland

  • Updated
RAPID CITY | Charles Phil "Chuck" Hylland, 87, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

Chuck was born on June 23, 1933 in Rapid City to Melbert and Selma (Basham) Holworth. His mother later married Stewart Hylland who raised him. He graduated from Rapid City High School. Chuck enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, then the U.S. Navy, serving 10 years in each.

In October 1969, he married Jacqueline "Jacky". They had two daughters, Melissa Horvath (John) and Holly Etzweiler (Mike) who survive him. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Jessie Tibbs (Nick), Spenser Forbes (Katelyn), Collin Forbes (Quynn), Rhianna Etzweiler, Emily Etzweiler; and great-granddaughter, Brighton Tibbs. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Chuck absolutely loved to help others in life and work.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, at Woyatan Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations made in memory of Chuck to Woyatan Lutheran Church.

