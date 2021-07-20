Charles Peterson lll

RAPID CITY | Charles H. Peterson III, 59, died July 16, 2021.

He was born July 8, 1962 to Charles H. Peterson Jr. and Sheral Ducheneaux LaCroix in Sisseton, SD.

He grew up in Dallas, TX and South Dakota and graduated in 1980 from Todd County High School.

He joined the Air Force in 1982 and was discharged in 1984. He was trained as an electrician at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, TX and was assigned to Yokota Air Force Base in Japan.

He practiced as an electrician in Dallas, TX, South Dakota and Montana.

He was married three times but was single at the time of his death. He never had children. His long time companion was Bear and many other pets during his life. He loved to ride motorcycles. He rode in memorial rides such as Dakota 38 and Wounded Knee Memorial rides. He loved riding on Iron Mountain Road. He was riding his Harley Davidson Classic (Bones) at the time of his death.

He was an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and was a tribal elder. He enjoyed attending pow wows and visiting with people throughout his life. He was very giving and kind hearted.