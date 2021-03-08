 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles W. Castle

Charles W. Castle

{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Charles Wendell Castle, 82, died March 7, 2021 at Avantara North with his wife Joyce by his side.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Charles is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Steven Castle, Eric Castle, Catherine, Wendy, Criss, Chikira; stepchildren, Jodee Boyd, Jeana Kroes, Jennifer Rand, Julie Smith; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Elton.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: North Korean hackers target American researchers

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News