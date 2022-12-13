RAPID CITY - Our beloved Mother, Nana, and friend was wrapped in the Lord's loving arms on December 9, 2022 after many years of medical struggles.

Charlotte "Charlie" Renee Schott was born on March 23, 1952 in Lemmon, SD to Reinhold and Ella (Weidmer) Friez. Charlie was referred to as the "surprise baby" arriving many years after her siblings (15 and 17 years, respectively). She grew up helping her parents with the family farm; either cooking meals for the farmhands with her mother or helping in the fields with her her dad. She started driving trucks and machinery at a young age.

Growing up in a family of faith, Charlie used her talents of singing and piano playing frequently at church. This love of God and hymns followed her throughout her life and she continued singing and playing piano at many churches throughout the years.

Charlie graduated from Lemmon High School in 1970. She worked at the Bank of Lemmon for awhile before moving to Spearfish, SD to attend Black Hills State University. After deciding that college wasn't the right fit, she moved to Highmore, SD for a few years and returned to Rapid City in 1974.

A business entrepreneur, Charlie was employed in a variety of positions including banking, office management, accounting, and even owned her own business, Balloons N' Tunes, in the 1980s, where she would create and deliver beautiful balloon bouquets; sometimes dressing up in characters and singing to clients.

On March 3, 1975, Charlie met the love of her life, Ray Schott. They were married 6 weeks later on April 25, 1975. The Justice of the Peace forgot they were coming so he married them at 10:30 PM, in his pajamas with Planet of the Apes on TV (which he didn't shut off). They had 43 years of love, happiness, and admiration for each other before Ray's passing in 2018.

Angela Dawn was born on June 13, 1976, in Sturgis, and Marissa Nicole was born on June 27, 1979 in Rapid City.

Charlie was a wonderful wife, mother, nana, and friend. She had an amazing sense of humor, wit, and sarcasm, which will live on through her family. She was always willing to help with any occasion, be it sewing, crafting, decorating, or cooking. Her cooking talents and love of food were well known by those around her.

Survivors include daughter, Angie (John) Jelinek; daughter, Marissa Schott; grandchildren: Dylan and Erin McNeal; step-grandchild, Madi Jelinek; grand-puppies: Oreo and Lola Schott and Sarah Jelinek; her sister, Delores (Delbert) Hintz; and numerous other relatives who survive her.

Her beloved husband, (Ray Schott); parents, (Reinhold and Ella Friez); parents-in-law, (Reiny and Heddy Schott); brother and sister-in-law, (Ken and Ruth Friez); grand-puppy, (Coco Schott), and many aunts, uncles, and cousins preceded her in death.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. There will be no visitation prior to services. Charlie's Celebration of Life will be Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 10:00 AM in the Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

While her family grieves the loss of this amazing woman, we are comforted in the knowledge that she is safe in the arms of her Lord Savior and with her beloved Ray once more.