Charlotte Colson

WINNER | Charlotte Charlene (Chastain) Colson was born to James and Adeline (Redding) Chastain on Dec. 31, 1930, in the family home at Wheeler Bottoms on the Missouri River in South Dakota. She was delivered by her Aunt Jen, as were all five of the children in the family. Charlotte's father ran a ferry across the Missouri River. At the time this was the only way to cross the river for several miles. Charlotte would do all the grocery shopping for her mother as her mother didn't like to leave the house. The family moved several times while she was growing up. First to Platte, then to Winner, and on to Custer before returning to Winner.

Charlotte finished the seventh grade and went to work at age 13 at Omaha Cold Storage. She always said she was breaking eggs and plucking chickens for the soldier boys.

Charlotte married the love of her life, Percy Colson, on Oct. 25, 1947. To this marriage four children were born: Roger, Kathryn, Karen, and Gary.

They worked on farms for the first several years of married life and moved to Winner in 1969. She worked several jobs after moving to town. Most notably, she and her sister Jean ran the Outlaw Creamery. Charlotte and her sisters, Jean and Twila, worked for Donna Dice and Barb Kuil and eventually took over and ran the Outlaw Cafe for many years.