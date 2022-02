QUINN, SD | Charlotte Gabriel, age 75, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Rush Funeral Home in Philip.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022 at the American Legion Hall in Philip.

Private family interment will be held at the Gabriel Family Ranch near Quinn.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.