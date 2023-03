Charlotte Stover passed away March 18, 2023 at the age of 96 years. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM, Friday, March 24 at Kirk Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Wicksville Community Church, followed by burial at Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Wicksville Community Church or to Lakeside Cemetery. Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.