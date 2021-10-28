DEADWOOD | Charolotte "Sally" Stuen, 85, died Oct. 25, 2021.

Charolotte Elayne “Sally” Lasher Stuen was born on June 15, 1936 in Deadwood, to her parents, Henry and Blanche Lasher. She was the youngest of two children to be born into the family, following her brother Wayne. Sally graduated from Lead High School in 1953. On April 11, 1954, she was united in marriage to her lifelong sweetheart Norman LeRoy “Tony” Stuen in Lead. They originally made their home in Deadwood before moving to the Brownsville area.

While growing up on the family dairy farm, Sally enjoyed 4H, singing and all things outdoors. She especially loved horseback riding, trying trick riding, and spent a lot of time riding with her friends.

While raising her children in the Brownsville area she instilled in her children her love of animals, 4H, music, family and community service. She was known, among other things, for her baking skills. She baked pies, cinnamon rolls and knots that were sold at the local Meadows café. She was involved with the local and county 4H clubs and helped the Roubaix Ranger 4H cub and the county 4H at various judging events and activities. She enjoyed snowmobiling and was the leader of the first Governors run across the state of South Dakota. She also helped break some of the first snowmobile trails in the Black Hills.

Her grandchildren remember her teaching them love and how to live a legacy in the simplest way. She loved deeply and cared about them in ways they wouldn't understand and recognize until their adult years. They remember the boxes of Christmas edibles, blankets, and handmade toys.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents and brother, her husband Tony, and grandson Lynn Stuen.

She is survived by her sons Wayne “Rusty” & Beverly Stuen of Spearfish, Norman Stuen of Deadwood; daughters Ardel & Jerome Gienger of Castle Rock, Colorado, and Judy of Spearfish; 17 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will start at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. at the chapel with burial following at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. A luncheon will follow the burial at the VFW in Deadwood. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider contributing to the South Dakota chapter of the Alzheimer's Association or the Upper Midwest Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.