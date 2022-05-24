 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charon R. "Bud" Nelson

Charon R. "Bud" Nelson

LEAD - Charon R. "Bud" Nelson, 85, of Lead, SD passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Monument Hospital, Rapid City, SD.

A graveside service with full military honors will be 10:30 am Friday, May 27, 2022, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD. A celebration of Bud's life will start at 12 noon at the Deadwood VFW Post 5969 in Deadwood. Those wishing to go in procession to the National Cemetery will meet at 9:30 am at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish.

Arrangements are under the care of Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com

