RAPID CITY | Charyl Fields, 69, passed away at home on Dec. 29, 2020, with her husband, children, and grandchildren by her side.

Charyl was born to the late Bert and Barbara Regan on June 10, 1951 in Mitchell, SD. She graduated from Mitchell High School in 1969 and went on to attend St. John's Macnamara School of Nursing. Charyl was an incredible Registered Nurse who started her career at St. John's Mcnamara Hospital. She transitioned to Rapid City Regional Hospital where she worked as a nurse coordinator. Charyl left the hospital to work in public health and later spent some time nursing with the Black Hills Workshop. She eventually finished out her career as a school nurse for the Rapid City Public Schools. Charyl was an exceptional nurse that loved caring and nurturing others.

Charyl married James Fields in 1972 and they lived together in Rapid City for 28 years before spending a few short years in Parkston, SD, to be closer to her mom and eventually moved back to Rapid City in 2006.

Charyl was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved planting flowers, traveling to see her children and grandchildren, baking and trying new recipes, drinking coffee and spending time with people.