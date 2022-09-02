RAPID CITY - Cherri L. Nepper, 58 Rapid City passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

She was born June 21, 1964 in Rapid City, SD to Thomas and Karen (Fugier) Nepper.

Survivors include two sisters; Roxann (Rocky) Kienzle and Judith (Mark) Glasford and Kristopher Nepper all of Black Hawk SD. Three nephews Andrien (Stacey) Nepper of Cumming, GA, Zane (Monica) Nepper of Spearfish SD, Domonic (Renee) Nepper of Rapid City and three nieces Leah (Jake) Hofer of Rapid City, Samantha (Aaron) Magnus of Black Hawk and Mikayla (Brandon) Detrick of Tulsa OK, five grand-nephews and three grand-nieces.

She was preceeded in death by her parents Tom and Karen Nepper.

She was a certified welder, she made jewelry for Landstrom's, she worked construction and liked building things and working with her hands. She loved ranching, horses and cattle. She was a member of Al-Anon Family Group.

Services will be held Thursday September 8, 2022 at 10:00 am at Knollwood Heights United Methodist Church 320 E Custer Street Rapid City, SD. Interment will be at 1:30 pm at the Buffalo Gap Cemetery, Buffalo Gap SD.

Services can be viewed at https://boxcast.tv/view/funeral-service-9-8-2022-hdgiukvz5hqoctvekfpg Please visit the online guestbook for Cherri at www.OsheimSchmidt.com.