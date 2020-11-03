Cheryl A. Calderon

RAPID CITY | Cheryl Ann Calderon, 70, died Oct. 30, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
RAPID CITY | Cheryl Ann Calderon, 70, died Oct. 30, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.