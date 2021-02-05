Cheryl A. Schlegelmilch

BOX ELDER | Cheryl Ann Schlegelmilch, 68, died Feb. 1, 2021.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8, at the Hill City Cemetery.
BOX ELDER | Cheryl Ann Schlegelmilch, 68, died Feb. 1, 2021.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8, at the Hill City Cemetery.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.