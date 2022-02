SPEARFISH | Cheryl (Cheri) Suzanne Runner Shuck, 76, died peacefully at her home in Spearfish, SD on February 15, 2022.

Services will be held on February 19 at 10:30 AM at the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Home in Spearfish. Condolences may also be sent to 3874 Ward Avenue, Spearfish SD 57783.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com