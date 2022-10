RAPID CITY - Cheryl Leanne Kulm, 76, Rapid City, SD, passed away on October 16, 2022. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Kirk Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022 at First United Methodist Church. Interment will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 at G.A.R. Cemetery in Miller, SD. Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.