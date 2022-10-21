Chris Swen Hesla was born October 19, 1960 to Herman and Leola (Krause) Hesla in Webster, SD, four days after the pheasant opener. In 1963 his family moved to Gettysburg where his dad worked on the radar station and Chris spent many nights fishing with his folks as Lake Oahe was filling. The family moved to Rapid City in 1968 where he enjoyed dirt bikes, Boy Scouts, and being a fun-loving guy with a group of good, sometimes mischievous, friends.

Chris graduated from Central High School in 1978 then attended USD at Springfield, earning an Electronics Communications degree in 1980. He worked on mining equipment radio systems in Gillette, on Motorolas in Pierre, then engineered for KGFX. He opened Hesla's Marine Electronics in 1985, enjoying many years of conversation as he helped sportsmen/women enjoy a shared passion.

Throughout his life Chris enjoyed the outdoors, the meaning of an honest hunt, and the value of tradition and camaraderie. His years with the High Plains Wildlife Club allowed him to help impact things he cared about-wildlife, conservation, and sportspeople's rights. In 1998 Chris realized a dream by becoming Executive Director of the South Dakota Wildlife Federation. For the next 24 years he worked tirelessly in Pierre and around the state, lobbying for sportsmen/women's rights and the protection of resources. Chris became one of the most influential voices for sportspeople that the state of South Dakota has ever had. Defending the rights of the general public for access and opportunity were the focal points of his work and success.

Chris and Colette married in 2007 and he welcomed Jac and Max into his life. Through 15+ years of adventure with many good and some tough times, Chris and Colette worked to do as his mom advised - Take care of each other. Chris's other pleasures included motorcycles, laughing, gardening, conversation, and time with the dogs and cats. He passed away September 28, 2022, after an amazing battle and knowing he was loved by many.

Chris is missed by his dog, Thor; wife, Colette; stepdaughter, Jacquelyn (Shawn) and grandson Mason; stepson, Maxwell; sister, Teckla (Jerry); nieces: Stephanie (Corwin) and Krista (Mark); nephew, Travis; grandnieces: Shelby, Sidney, Madison, and Tenley; and grand-nephews Tyler, Trevor, Witt, and Corbin. He's been greeted in heaven by his parents: Herman and Leola; sister, Meranda; many beloved dogs and other pets, and a whole bunch of wildlife he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and eating.

A celebration of his life will be 7:00 p.m. on November 5 at the Outpost Lodge, north of Pierre. There will be friends, stories, laughter, music, and more-the party Chris wanted. In lieu of other memorials, please donate to the SDWF Legacy or Conservation Camp efforts.