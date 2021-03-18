MOTT, N.D. | Christ Mayer, 80, died on March 12, 2021 in Rapid City, SD.

He was born on August 25, 1940 in Adams County, ND, to Phillip and Lydia Mayer. He attended high school at Mott Lincoln High School (1960) in Mott, ND. He joined the United States Air Force and proudly served our country for 26 years, 1960-1986, as a B-49 Crew Chief, Data Analyst, a USAF Recruiter for nine years and is a Vietnam Veteran.

Christ was a member of Restored Life Outreach, Germans from Russia Heritage Society and Ale Riders Brewing Club.

Christ is survived by his close companion, Anne Kuecks; son, Chris A. (Brenda D.) Mayer; daughter, Ramona L. Mayer; grandchildren, Elizabeth (RJ) Douvillier, Benjamin Mayer and Olivia R. Mayer; great-grandchildren, Caden, Aaron and Gabrielle; sister, Ester Bader; and nephew, Gordie (Debbie) Bader.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne E. Mayer.

Christ extends his gratitude and heartfelt thanks to each military member who has or is currently serving in the military and preserving our “Freedoms”. Special thanks to Ellsworth AFB Pharmacy and Commissary staff for their years of exceptional service and friendship.