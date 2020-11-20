Christene VanderBoom

June 16, 1927 – Sept. 5, 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | Christene Amelia VanderBoom, 93, died Sept. 5, 2020. She lived well and was well loved.

Born June 16, 1927 on a farm 10 miles west of Herreid, South Dakota, Christy was the first of two daughters for Nellie Zoss and Gottlieb Volzke, and the first grandchild of Adolf Zoss and Amelia Alt who farmed east of Letcher, South Dakota.

Christy attended Green Valley country school, Herreid High School, and Mitchell South Dakota Methodist Hospital School of Nursing. Christy was romanced by returning WWII veteran Roger VanderBoom, a student at Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, and they soon married June 5, 1948.

Christy and Roger started their family in Newell, South Dakota, where Christy kept house, supervised her children, saw patients in her kitchen or made house calls. Later, moving with her hospital administrator husband, Christy worked as a nurse in Newcastle, Rawlins, and Sundance, Wyoming; Creve Coeur, Missouri; Clinton and Terre Haute, Indiana; Hamburg, Iowa; Custer, South Dakota; Reedsport and Gardner, Oregon.