Christi Durr

BELLE FOURCHE - Christi Durr, age 55 of Belle Fourche, died Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the Hospice House in Rapid City, following a courageous fight against cancer. A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 19th, 2022 at the Spearfish United Church of Christ. There will be no visitation. Interment will be held in Pine Slope Cemetery. Following the service lunch and a time of fellowship will be held at the Branding Iron. Funeral arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Friends may leave written condolences and view a video tribute on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com

Memorials are preferred to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society and Hospice of the Northern Hills.

