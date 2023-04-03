RAPID CITY - Christie Peterson, 86, Rapid City, passed away March 21, 2023, at her daughter and son-in-laws' home in Mesa, Arizona. Christie was surrounded by the loving arms of her family and the dedicated Hospice staff.

Christie was born in Sydney, Nova Scotia. The eldest of six, she moved to the US and took jobs to help her family. A friend of the group encouraged her to go into the Air Force, there she met her husband, Glen. They were married on December 24, 1957. They would later welcome two children, Clifford and Glenda.

Glen's Air Force career took them to France in 1960 and they lived there until 1965. At that time, they were transferred to Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota, where they retired.

Christie became a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked for several years at the St. John's Hospital in Rapid City. In her later years she volunteered at the RCRH Wound Care to visit patients.

She was very active in the Order of the Eastern Star Battle River Chapter 142 in Hermosa, SD where she served as Worthy Grand Matron and then went on to be Worthy Grand Matron for SD in 1986. Christie loved all of the wonderful people she shared with in the Order of the Eastern Star.

Christie touched many lives and will always be remembered for her quick smile, the twinkle of mischief in her eyes and her true loving spirit that was readily available to whoever needed it. Sadly, one can't write the autobiography of someone so filled with the love of life in a few paragraphs; but then again there are not enough words to express the impact one has on your life as Christie had on those who knew her. After a long health battle, the Lord looked down at her tired soul and called her home. She is now resting in peace in the arms of Jesus.

Christie was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Peterson; her parents; and brothers, John MacLennan and Michael Penney.

Christie is survived by her son Clifford (Terry) Peterson; daughter Glenda (Mike) Meeks; granddaughters, Laressa Peterson; granddaughter Jada (Dustin) Eggen; sister Martha (Basil) Hill; brother, Joseph (Marian) Penney; great grandson, Avery Williams; and several nieces, nephews and extended great grandchildren.

