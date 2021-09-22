 Skip to main content
Christina Griffith Sumners

  • Updated
RAPID CITY | Chrisy, 32, as we all knew her, passed from this side on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Monument Health, Rapid City hospital. She had a long battle with Covid, and she fought hard.

She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and amazing friend to everyone she met.

She was preceded in death by her father, Burl Kenton Hayes. She is survived by her husband, Aaron Sumners, children Marcus and Alexis LaBine and Lily and Maverick Sumners, mother Michele (Larry) Mamula, mother and father-in-law Laurie and Bill Sumners, brothers Robert (Keli) Griffith, Mike (Shalee) Mamula, Anthony (Dulce) Hayes, Michael Hayes, sister Natisha Griffith and sibling Charlie Mamula, also her many nieces and nephews that she treated just like her own kids.

Honorary pall bearers are Marcus LaBine, Andy Sumners, Rob Griffith, Jesse LaBine, Jason French, and Scott Flockhart.

Services will be at Kirk Funeral Home. There will be a visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, with a reception immediately after at Robbinsdale Lounge. There will be a live feed of the services for those unable to attend.

