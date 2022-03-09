RAPID CITY - Christine D. Matusiak, 64, of Rapid City, South Dakota passed away on March 5, 2022. She was born May 13, 1957, and was adopted by Jennings and Marjorie Lee. After many years of searching, she was finally able to meet her blood relatives.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Matusiak; her sons: Sean and Ryan; and granddaughter, Hannah. She also leaves behind a brother, Jim Lee, and his wife, Brenda. Also on her birth mothers' side, Aunt Sally Kauffman; stepmother, Ellen Cullen; brother, Kent Henthorn; stepsisters: Beth McCause and Lisa Cullen. Chris was preceded by death by her adopted parents; brother, Garn Lee; mother, Jo Ellen Kauffman and father, Frederick Ellenberger.

A memorial service will be held at Fountain Springs Church (near the Coke plant) at 1000 on March 15, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society - Black Hills.