Christopher P. Silva

RAPID CITY | Christopher Paul Silva, a Rapid City native, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the age of 63.

Chris was born Dec. 11, 1956 to John and Ellen Silva, the eighth child of 13 siblings. Chris loved the outdoors and liked to hunt and fish with his family. He loved sports, especially baseball and football. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and a devoted fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

He worked for 46 years at Pete Lien & Sons. This was the only employer he ever had as an adult. He will be remembered by his supervisors and co-workers at Pete Lien & Sons for his dedicated service, reliability and work ethic. In addition to these qualities, his family knew him to be honest, kind, and genuine.