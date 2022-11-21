 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chuck Drentlaw

WARROAD, MN - Chuck Drentlaw passed away October 28, 2022 at the age of 92.

He is survived by his wife, Lois; and two children: Danny and DeDe Drentlaw; five grandchildren: Mike, Matt, Cory and Krista Drentlaw and Nathan Schuette; four great-grandchildren.

Chuck spent his years in Rapid City working as a Service Manager and retiring from Rapid Chevrolet.

A private burial and Celebration of Life will be held in Northfield, MN.

Cards may be sent to Lois Drentlaw, 1401 Lake St. NW, Apt. 209D, Warroad, MN 56763.

