Clara I. Erixson

CRAWFORD | God calls home Clara Irene (Weckwerth) Erixson, 83, of Crawford, after a short fight with Covid-19 and other complications on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Clara was born in Hot Springs, SD on August 12, 1937 to Walter and Mabel (Meier) Weckwerth. Clara lived with her railroad family in SD, WY and NE. After Clara graduated from Alliance High School in 1956, she enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where she cherished her time at Lackland, Chanute, and Lowry Air Force bases where she worked as a weather technician.

Clara and Dick Erixson were married in the Fall of 1958 and lived in Lincoln, NE. She was blessed with six children. She served as a den mother for scouting where she worked with many young children.

She enjoyed needlepoint, cake decorating, she made porcelain dolls and repaired many dollies involved in accidents. She had a home for many dolls and over the years collected more than 2000. She was passionate about quilting and enjoyed this activity thru her last days.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Dick; sons, John, Mike, and Jim; daughter, Carolyn; and her sister, Rita. She has 12 grandkids and 17 great-grandkids. Clara was proceeded in death by her parents; her brother, Jim; and two sons, Theodore and Richard Jr.