SPEARFISH - Clara Mae Braun, 90, of Spearfish (formerly of Buffalo) passed away on March 13, 2022 at Belle Estates. Clara, the daughter of Onnie and Gertrude (Ripley) Haivala, was born November 22, 1931 on the family ranch near Buffalo, SD. She spent her childhood in Harding County, and after obtaining her teaching certificate she taught at the Cox School where she met her future husband, Clair Janvrin.

Clara and Clair were married in 1950 and the couple spent their years together on a ranch outside of Ludlow, SD, where they raised their 11 children. After Clair's death, Clara married Roger Moul in 1974 and the two enjoyed 14 years together. She later married Alfred Braun and although they had only a short time together, she felt blessed to have expanded her family to include six step-children.

Clara excelled at living life to the fullest and was happiest when her family was gathered. She was a fierce competitor, whether in a game of cards or a backyard race, but always injected fun and lightheartedness into the competitions. Clara was an independent and outspoken woman, unafraid to share her opinions, and instilled the same in all her children. Despite occasional differences of opinion, she always supported her children's many and varied passions and encouraged all her children and grandchildren to follow their dreams.

She was a devout Catholic who took Genesis 1:28 to heart as demonstrated by her 11 children, 23 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. She was very active in the Buffalo Catholic Church and traveled to Mexico and Denver to see the pope.

Clara was a champion of community gatherings and for neighbors looking out for one another. Clara loved to cook and was quick to insist that anyone stopping by for a visit should stick around for coffee or a meal. Many, many hours were spent around Clara's table sharing coffee and swapping stories. Her community involvement included years as a 4-H leader and member of the State 4-H Board. In later years, she was especially passionate about spending time at the Harding County Senior Citizen Center, a place and people that she missed dearly when she moved to Belle Estates

Clara was preceded in death by her three husbands; her daughters: Mary and Joan; and her siblings William (Billy) Haivala, and Marlene Haivala. Clara is survived by daughters: Linda Crowe, Judy Thompson, Roxie Niemi and Claudia Price; sons: Jerry, Bradley, William, Clair (Junior) and Donald; and sister Dorothy Pierce of Spokane.

There will be a Celebration of Life event for Clara and her daughter Joan, July 16, 2022 at the HC Memorial REC Center from 12:00-3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be directed to the Harding County Senior Citizen Center, PO Box 394, Buffalo, SD 57720.

